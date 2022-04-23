Moment when monkey tried to 'kidnap' toddler in China

A wild monkey in China tried to kidnap a 3-year-old but was saved by a villager.

The footage was captured on CCTV camera in China's southwest Chongqing area. The girl was on a scooter as the monkey sneaked up on her and threw the kid on the ground and tried to drag her away, however, a passerby spotted the monkey and rescued the girl.

Reports said the infant's mother was inside the house and learnt about the incident later and she also checked the surveillance cameras as she reported the incident to the local police.

The villagers claimed the monkey had attacked elderly villagers earlier, however, it was the first time a child was attacked.

Police claimed the monkeys were coming down from the nearby mountains and they now pose a threat to the villagers.

The girl wasn't hurt with only a few scratches reported as the police said she would be sent to hospital and will be vaccinated.

The authorities said they would be handing over the monkey to the wild animal protection department.

(With inputs from Agencies)

