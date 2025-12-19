/MIT professor Nuno Loureiro was working to produce 'clean, near-limitless' energy

Nuno Loureiro, a professor of nuclear science and engineering and of physics at MIT, was shot dead at his Boston home on Monday (December 15). The man who killed him was found dead earlier this week. No motive for the killing has been revealed by the police. However, Leah Foley, US attorney for the District of Massachusetts, said that the killer and Loureiro attended the same school in Portugal between 1995 and 2000. The suspect, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, attended the same academic program in Portugal as the MIT professor, Foley said, adding, "My understanding is that they did know each other." Loureiro was known for his work in the field of nuclear fusion, and his work was focused on creating a virtually limitless, clean energy source.

Loureiro worked on fusion science and engineering

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, "his research addressed complex problems lurking at the centre of fusion vacuum chambers and at the edges of the universe."

Loureiro's work helped other scientists understand the behaviour of plasma, including turbulence, "and uncovered the physics behind astronomical phenomena like solar flares." His area of focus was fusion science and engineering, on which he started working years before joining MIT.

His research on "magnetised plasma dynamics, magnetic field amplification, and confinement and transport in fusion plasmas" played a major role in designing fusion devices, ultimately being able to "harness the energy of fusing plasmas, bringing the dream of clean, near-limitless fusion power closer to reality."

Deepto Chakrabarty, the William A. M. Burden Professor in Astrophysics and head of the Department of Physics, said that he provided a new scientific direction with "his recent work on quantum computing algorithms for plasma physics simulations."