/Messi’s sister Maria Sol in hospital following Miami car crash days before wedding

Lionel Messi’s sister, Maria Sol Messi, has reportedly been hospitalised following a serious car accident in Miami. As a result, her wedding, which was scheduled for early January, has been postponed. According to reports from Argentina, the 32-year-old sustained multiple injuries, including spinal fractures, burns and broken bones in her heel and wrist. Argentine TV journalist Angel de Brito said on the America TV show LAM that Messi’s mother, Celia Cuccittini, confirmed Maria Sol is now “out of danger” but faces a long recovery.

“She is okay, she’s out of danger,” de Brito said while reading messages he claimed were confirmed by the family. “But she was due to get married in Rosario on January 3 and will have to suspend it. She suffered burns, which are very difficult to treat, and displacement of vertebrae. She has already started her rehabilitation in Rosario,” he added, as quoted by India Today.

The accident reportedly took place in Miami, where Maria Sol allegedly lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a wall. De Brito further stated that Cuccittini told him her daughter had fainted shortly before the impact. So far, no official clarification on this detail has been issued.

