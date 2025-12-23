Delhi High Court orders Meta and X to remove fake posts using Sunil Gavaskar’s name

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (Dec 23) ordered Meta, X Corp and several other e-commerce platforms to remove social media posts allegedly infringing online content relating to Former Indian captain and Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, along with unauthorised merchandise selling and false quotations attributed to him. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora reviewed a detailed list of URLs that allegedly continue to post infringing material despite earlier directions.

The court instructed that Meta and X users remove the infringing URLs within 72 hours. If they fail to do so, the platform itself must take down the content. A similar direction was issued to X Corp.



E-commerce sellers were also instructed to remove listings that misuse Gavaskar’s name to sell products. During the previous hearing, the court had asked Gavaskar to provide the offending URLs to Google, Meta and X, directing them to act on his takedown request within a week.

Senior Advocate Gopal Jain, appearing for Gavaskar, also drew the Court's attention to certain online posts containing obscene content involving the former cricketer. While observing that humour and satire have their own space on social media, the Court nevertheless proceeded to focus on content that prima facie infringes Gavaskar's personality and publicity rights.

Background of the case

In his plea, Gavaskar drew attention to the unauthorised use of his identity, including fabricated critical remarks falsely attributed to him about the Indian men’s cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir and other players. He also pointed to fake comments allegedly made by him about Virat Kohli.

His counsel argued that the circulation of such false quotes could harm Gavaskar’s reputation and credibility as a broadcaster and cricket commentator.

The suit further flagged the online sale of counterfeit autographed merchandise and photographs, for which people were being charged despite the items having no genuine link to Gavaskar, the report said.