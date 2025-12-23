Epstein Files: US Justice department releases 8,000+ new documents following legal pressure

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has faced intense criticism, particularly from Democratic lawmakers, for its slow pace in releasing records related to the investigation into the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The release, which includes hundreds of videos and audio recordings, comes after months of delay and redaction, frustrating both victims and advocates. Among the newly disclosed material is surveillance footage from August 2019, the month Epstein was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

While the DOJ posted around 11,000 links to new documents online, some of them led to dead links, raising further questions about transparency. Victims' groups, already frustrated with the process, have pointed out that the files released were only a fraction of the expected documents and were heavily redacted without clear explanations.

In response, bipartisan sponsors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), including Democrats like Ro Khanna and Republicans such as Thomas Massie, have threatened legal action against Attorney General Pam Bondi, accusing her of failing to comply with the law, which required the release of all relevant files by last Friday (December 19).