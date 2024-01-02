Mercury drops to record minus 0.3C in Delhi's Ridge area as icy waves bring bone-chilling cold

India's national capital continued to reel under bone-chilling cold weather on Tuesday (Dec 2) morning, with temperatures in the Delhi Ridge area dropping even below zero degrees Celsius. According to media reports, the temperature in the Delhi Ridge area was recorded at minus 0.3 degrees Celsius early Tuesday, bringing no respite to people struggling with cold waves and thick fog for over a week now.

The prevailing cold wave maintained its grip on the national capital and extensive parts of North India. Delhi's Safdarjung observatory registered a minimum temperature of 1.4°C, Palam recorded 1.2°C, and Ayanagar logged 1.0°C at 8:30 am IST. Locals were seen huddled around bonfires as the biting cold persisted. Dense fog enveloped the national capital and its surroundings on Tuesday, significantly reducing visibility in isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several trains cancelled due to foggy conditions

The average minimum temperature in the national capital settled around 8.3 degrees Celsius on a windy morning. The dense fog also led to cancelling and delaying of several trains, according to the Indian Railways.

At least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed Tuesday morning due to persistent foggy conditions.

Air Quality worsens

Meanwhile, worsening cold weather also resulted in the worsening air quality across the National Capital Region or NCR. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 346 at 6.30 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

December 2023 was the national capital's warmest in six years, with the city not recording a single 'coldwave day' during the month. At Delhi's Ridge, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celcius. minus 0.3 degrees Celcius from normal.