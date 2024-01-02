Air quality victory in India's Delhi: GRAP stage-III reversed

In a significant development, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas has announced a re-evaluation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in response to a positive shift in the air quality scenario.

Following the issuance of Direction No. 77 on October 6, 2023, which mandated the implementation of the revised schedule of the GRAP, various actions were invoked under Stages I, II, III, and IV during October and November 2023. Subsequent reviews led to the revocation of certain actions under GRAP Stage-IV & III on November 18, 2023, and November 28, 2023, respectively. However, due to deteriorating air quality, actions under GRAP Stage-III were reinstated on December 22, 2023.

In a meeting held on January 1, 2024, the sub-Committee conducted a comprehensive review of the air quality scenario and meteorological forecasts by IMD/IITM, and made the following key observations:

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has shown progressive improvement, reaching 346 at 4:00 P.M. This is approximately 55 AQI points below the threshold for invoking GRAP Stage-III actions.

Forecasts indicate a likelihood of sustained improvement in AQI, with no further deterioration expected in the coming days.

As a result of these positive developments, the sub-committee has decided to immediately revoke the order issued on December 22, 2023, for actions under Stage-III of the GRAP.