Delhi traffic police issued 4,200 tickets on New Year’s Eve, booked 500 for drinking & driving

Delhi Traffic police cracked down heavily on violators on New Year’s Eve, booking nearly 500 people for driving under the influence of alcohol. According to official data, a total of 4,243 tickets were issued by Delhi traffic police for various violations. Police said they also caught and ticketed 132 individuals for driving on the wrong side. The campaign was launched to ensure safety on the roads during the New Year festivities.

Delhi police also cracked down on reckless driving, with 47 motorists facing penalties for endangering themselves and others on the road. A total of 347 licenses were also confiscated from repeat offenders.

Vehicles with banned tinted glass also attracted police’s attention, with at least 117 such vehicles facing action. Police also took note of illegal parking, with 3,452 tickets being issued for the same on New Year’s Eve.

A total of 613 vehicles were towed away for obstructing traffic flow or violating parking regulations. E-rickshaw drivers also came under the scanner. Nearly 600 of them faced action for various violations.

Massive police force deployed on ground

Police said more than 2,500 personnel were deployed on Delhi roads on Sunday (Dec 31) to ensure smooth movement of traffic.

Furthermore, 10,000 personnel were deployed on the ground to curb hooliganism and other form of traffic violations.

News agency PTI reported that at least 250 teams of Delhi traffic police were active Sunday night to ensure the safety of the road users.

Movement of vehicles going towards Connaught Place was regulated after 8 pm on Sunday. Around 450 motorcycles were positioned at different places, PTI quoted Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav as saying. Earlier on the day, police erected barricades on the borders with neighbouring Haryana and Punjab.

Preparations by Delhi’s Fire Department

Delhi’s Fire Department was also on its toes to deal with any untoward incident on New Year’s Eve. The fire department implemented strategic measures to handle any emergency at places like Ansal Plaza, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Palika Bazar, Gandhi Nagar Market, Pacific Mall, Rani Bagh Market, Chhatarpur, Majnu Ka Tila, Hauz Khas Village Market, Guru Hanuman Marg, Aero City Mukherjee Nagar, Kalka Ji temple, Prachin Hanuman temple and some other area.