New Year's Eve LIVE: New Zealand's Auckland welcomes the new year 2024 with fireworks
Countries begin ringing in the new year with the Pacific island being the first nation to enter into 2024 and New Zealand being the second.
President Vladimir Putin said Russia would "never back down" in his New Year's Eve address, praising his country's military personnel without explicitly mentioning the conflict in Ukraine.
"We have repeatedly proved that we are able to solve the most difficult tasks and will never retreat, because there is no force that can separate us," Putin said.
Delhi: Security heightened in the National Capital ahead of the new year. Delhi police conduct checking of vehicles
(Visuals from Barakhamba road)
Last sunset of 2023; visuals from Lal Chowk in Srinagar, J&K.
People take pictures as they observe the last sunset of the year on a viewing deck at Namsan tower in Seoul on December 31, 2023.
The 9pm "family fireworks" explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney on December 31, 2023.
Devotees throng Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple in India's Tamil Nadu on the last day of the year.
Tamil Nadu: Devotees throng Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple on the last day of the year.
New Zealand's Auckland welcomes the new year 2024 with fireworks
(Source: Reuters)
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday that China would "surely be reunified" as he addressed the nation in a speech marking the New Year, state media reported.
"All Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," state news agency Xinhua said.
Auckland welcomed 2024 with a fireworks display over its tallest building, which is the Sky Tower.
The Pacific nation of Kiritimati becomes the very first in the world to ring in 2024.