New Year's Eve LIVE: New Zealand's Auckland welcomes the new year 2024 with fireworks

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
main img

New Year's Eve celebrations Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

And just like that 2023 has come to an end. As the world gears up to ring in the New Year, here are a few glimpses.

Countries begin ringing in the new year with the Pacific island being the first nation to enter into 2024 and New Zealand being the second.

Follow WION for all the LIVE updates

31 Dec 2023, 5:51 PM (IST)
Putin says 'we will never back down' in New Year's Eve address

President Vladimir Putin said Russia would "never back down" in his New Year's Eve address, praising his country's military personnel without explicitly mentioning the conflict in Ukraine.

"We have repeatedly proved that we are able to solve the most difficult tasks and will never retreat, because there is no force that can separate us," Putin said.

31 Dec 2023, 5:42 PM (IST)
Watch | India's national capital intensifies security ahead of new year celebrations
31 Dec 2023, 5:40 PM (IST)
Last sunset of 2023; visuals from Lal Chowk in Srinagar, J&K
31 Dec 2023, 5:38 PM (IST)
Last sunset of the year from Namsan tower in Seoul

People take pictures as they observe the last sunset of the year on a viewing deck at Namsan tower in Seoul on December 31, 2023.

31 Dec 2023, 5:32 PM (IST)
Family fireworks light up Australian sky

The 9pm "family fireworks" explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney on December 31, 2023.

Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House

31 Dec 2023, 5:27 PM (IST)
Devotees throng Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple on the last day of the year

Devotees throng Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple in India's Tamil Nadu on the last day of the year.

31 Dec 2023, 5:03 PM (IST)
WATCH | Auckland welcomes the new year 2024 with fireworks
31 Dec 2023, 5:01 PM (IST)
Xi says China 'will surely be reunified' in New Year's speech

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday that China would "surely be reunified" as he addressed the nation in a speech marking the New Year, state media reported. 

"All Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," state news agency Xinhua said.

Xi

31 Dec 2023, 4:45 PM (IST)
New Zealand welcomes 2024 with a fireworks display

Auckland welcomed 2024 with a fireworks display over its tallest building, which is the Sky Tower. 

Auckland

31 Dec 2023, 4:43 PM (IST)
Kiribati becomes first country to ring in 2024

The Pacific nation of Kiritimati becomes the very first in the world to ring in 2024.