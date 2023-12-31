In Pics | World welcomes 2024 with enthusiasm and hope
New Zealanders were among the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2024 with a fireworks display in Auckland on Monday. The fireworks illuminated the cloudy night sky and were accompanied by a laser light and animation show.
Here's how some other places and people around the world were bidding farewell to 2023 and welcoming the New Year.
Singapore
Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay during the New Year celebrations in Singapore January 1, 2024.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Melbourne, Australia
Fireworks are seen along the Yarra River during New Year's Eve celebrations in Melbourne, Australia January 1, 2024.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Istanbul, Turkey
People stroll at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal on New Year's eve in central Istanbul, Turkey December 31, 2023.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Bangkok, Thailand
Fireworks explode over the Grand Palace during the New Year celebrations, in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2024.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Taipei, Taiwan
Taiwan celebrates the arrival of 2024 with fireworks at Taipei 101 Tower in Taipei, Taiwan January 1, 2024.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Sydney, Australia
Fireworks are seen over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia January 1, 2024.