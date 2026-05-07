/Meet Gabi: South Korea’s first AI-powered Buddhist monk, set to join Lotus Lantern festival - VIDEO

South Korea has introduced the first humanoid robot monk in the country, blended with spirituality and artificial intelligence, which draws global attention. The robot, named Gabi, officially made its debut at Seoul’s Jogye Temple ahead of the birthday celebrations of Gautam Buddha.



Dressed in traditional Buddhist robes, 130 centimetres tall Gabi participated in a formal ordination ceremony along with senior monks. During the event, a monk questioned the humanoid robot whether it would dedicate its life to Buddhism, to which Gabi said, “Yes, I will devote myself.” “Will you devote yourself to the holy teaching?” the monk again asked. “Yes, I will devote myself,” Gabi answered.



The video shared on social media by news agency Reuters shows the robot folding its hands and bowing respectfully, similar to traditional Buddhist practices during the ceremony. Later, Monks placed a 108-bead rosary near Gabi's neck as part of the ritual. But despite going through the customary incense burn ceremony at the event, Gabi allegedly received a symbolic sticker.

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South Korea's first monk robot

On Wednesday, Gabi became the first robot to be formally ordained as a monk in South Korea by the nation’s largest Buddhist sect, according to the Jogye Order. The name “Gabi” translates to Buddha’s mercy. “The ordination of a robot signifies that technology must be used in accordance with the values of compassion, wisdom and responsibility,” the order said in a statement, “and symbolises new possibilities for the coexistence of humans and technology.”



The Jogye Order explained that the name draws inspiration from Siddhartha as well as a Korean expression linked to compassion and kindness. Officials said they chose a simple, easily pronounceable name while aiming to convey Buddha’s message of compassion worldwide.



Ven. Seong Won, who heads cultural affairs for the Jogye Order, told Reuters that the initiative serves as an early exploration into how humans and robots might coexist in the future. Although the idea may seem unconventional today, he noted that such experiments could become increasingly relevant as societies continue embracing artificial intelligence and robotics.



In January, the Venerable Jinwoo, the president of the Jogye Order, directed that artificial intelligence be introduced into the tradition at his annual New Year’s address. A manager at the Jogye Order, Hong Min-suk, stated that he hoped that the robot would help spread Buddhism and allow people to see the religion as progressive.