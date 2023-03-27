Meet AJ Odudu, the multitalented TV Presenter to compete in Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023. Check details here

A brand new season of the Great Celebrity Bake Off began with 20 new celebrities rolling up their sleeves and flouring their surfaces to raise awareness for 'Stand Up for Cancer.' This weekend, multitalented TV presenter AJ Odudu will step forward as she prepares to show off her baking skills. The show this year includes other celebrities like actor David Schwimmer, singer Jesy Nelson, The Repair Shop star Jay Blades and comedian Judi Love. At the end of the episode, one celebrity will be named Star Baker. Who do you think will win?

As Odudu takes to the kitchen, here's everything you need to know about her:

Early life and career:

Born in Blackburn, Lancashire, Odudud began her career as a reporter for BBC Blast based at Radion Lancashire.

She attended St Bede's RC High School and St Mary's College in Blackburn. Odudu graduated with a degree in English and politics from Keele University.

In 2012 when she was selected to present the CBBC children's show "All Over the Place."

In 2013, she began presenting the world-renowned Big Brother's Bit on the Side with Ryan Clark-Neal and Emma Willis.

After her departure from the reality show, she started her own blog on Hello magazine's UK website.

In March 2022, she co-hosted 'The Great Comic Relief Preizeathon,' along with Vernon Kay.

She also presented the UK jury points in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Competitions:

In 2021, Odudu won the second series of Celebrity karaoke CLub on ITV2.

Later in September, she was a competitor on the nineteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with Kai Widdrington, a professional dancer. She was one of the lead dancers, but the day before the final, she was forced to withdraw after her ligament tore in her right ankle.

Who is she competing against in the bake-off?