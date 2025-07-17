/Massive fire engulfs Belgium's Tomorrowland mainstage ahead of grand opening, organisers respond

A massive fire has engulfed the main stage of the world-famous Tomorrowland Dance Music Festival in Boom, Belgium, just two days before the grand opening on Friday. However, the festival organisers confirmed through an official statement on the social media platform that no one was injured during the incident.

“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged. We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident,” festival organisers said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

"We can announce that, DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors. All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned," it added.

They also added in the post that the team is focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday–Saturday–Sunday). And more updates, as well as further detailed information, will be updated soon.

Meanwhile, Tomorrowland spokesperson Debbie Willemsen told Der Telegraaf, “Emergency services are on the spot. Now our main priority is safety.”

When will the next Tomorrowland Dance Music Festival be held?

Several videos on social media surfaced showing the massive flames engulfing the iconic main stage with black smoke. In addition, several media reports confirmed that nearly 1,000 staff members were at the site during the fire.

GVA, a local publication noted, "A large number of emergency services are present at the spot. People in the area are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed."