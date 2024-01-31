Massive 19th-century shipwreck found on Canadian beach. VIDEO

A significant shipwreck, believed to date back to the 19th century, has washed ashore on Cape Ray Beach in Newfoundland, Canada. Officials suspect Hurricane Fiona dislodged the vessel, prompting an investigation into its origin and historical significance, as reported by the BBC.

Neil Burgess, President of the Shipwreck Preservation Society of Newfoundland and Labrador, expressed fascination with the find, as reported by the Guardian. He stressed on the importance of analysing the ship's construction material to determine its likely European origin, suggesting the need to consult shipwreck databases for potential matches.

"If it's oak or beech or a hardwood species like that, it will tell us it wasn't made here in Newfoundland and was probably made over in Europe somewhere. There are databases of shipwrecks we can search for what was recorded as being lost around Cape Ray,'' Burgess was quoted as saying by UPI.

Cautionary note from archaeologist

Provincial archaeologist Jamie Brake urged caution among visitors, advising against taking souvenirs from the wreck. Brake emphasized that preserving the ship in its current condition is crucial for a comprehensive understanding of its history and context.

Drone footage, uploaded by user "Corey Purchase NiCor Photos," has captured the public's attention, leading to calls for a detailed assessment and preservation of the shipwreck. The video's comments showcase speculation about the vessel's age and origins, with praise for bringing global awareness to the maritime discovery.

Online speculations about the ship's era and potential European roots have proliferated. Comments on the video anticipate interest from the scientific community, praising the creator for shedding light on this historical find. The public's curiosity is evident, with remarks about the haunting nature of the shipwreck.