/Martian researcher spots 'alien gun' in 12-year-old photo, netizens say, 'why would...'

A photo taken by NASA's Opportunity rover in 2014 is circulating on social media, showing a figure that resembles a gun. This has led to theories of extraterrestrial life being present on the Red Planet. One researcher, who previously shared the photo, said that the "alien gun" is about one foot long, the Daily Mail reported. Scott C Waring, the Martian researcher from "UFO Sighting Daily," claims that there were many more photos of the object, but NASA "deleted" them. He shared the photo on X on Tuesday, making the claim.

Earlier, he called the object "incredible" in a blog post and wrote, "The exact location of the gun is at SOL 3773, which is between Mt Edgecumbe and Wdowiak Ridge." NASA's Opportunity rover scanned Mars for 14 years before going silent in 2018. It landed in a small impact crater known as Eagle Crater on the Meridiani Planum on January 25, 2004. In 2018, a severe dust storm shrouded the rover, blocking sunlight from reaching its panels.

NASA has found signs of past life on Mars on several occasions, but it has yet to conclude anything. However, it has made it clear that the dusty planet has no life today. What Waring thinks is a gun on Mars is likely just a rock. In our daily lives, we often see faces and objects in regular things, most commonly in clouds. This is what Waring is also picking on.

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Why would aliens use gun made for human hands, netizens ask

Netizens are also questioning why Martians would have guns. They are sure that it is just a rock. "Why would aliens have guns designed for human hands and fingers? lol," a user said. This is not the first time that Waring has shared a photo from Mars claiming it to be an artificial object. Once, he posted a photo that he said was a shoe. "While looking through some Mars rover photos, I found a lone shoe on the edge of the crater," he wrote. Waring even gave a backstory to the shoe, saying it probably belonged to a species that once inhabited the Red Planet, and now it is the only piece of evidence of its existence.