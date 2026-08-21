/4.5-minute walk from dining room to kitchen: Zuckerberg buys 19th century Irish castle with a 'murderous' twist

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have bought a 200-year-old Gothic-style castle in Ireland, his spokesman confirmed on Thursday. The Strancally Castle sits on a 440-acre property and was bought from financier Michael Alen-Buckley’s family for an undisclosed price. “Mark and his family are excited to continue caring for this historic home and look forward to spending time in Ireland, where Meta maintains its international headquarters,” Brian Baker, a spokesman for Zuckerberg, told The New York Post.

The castle has three storeys and spans 16,000 square feet, overlooking the River Blackwater. While there are no details available on the selling price, the castle is reportedly valued at an estimated $23 million to $35 million (Rs 220 crore to Rs 334.99 crore). Meta has its international headquarters in Dublin, around 125 miles from Strancally Castle. The couple will continue to live in the United States and will use the property when they visit Ireland. Meta also has a data centre outside the city.

About the castle that Zuckerberg bought

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Strancally Castle was built around 1827–1830 and designed by architects James and George Richard Pain for John Kelly, a former British politician. It features sandstone and limestone ashlar masonry. The Alen-Buckley family renovated the castle several times in the past 25 years. The castle has also been mentioned in the book "The Houses of Ireland." Writers Brian De Breffney and Rosemary Ffolliott describe it as so lavish that you need to walk "4.5 minutes to reach the dining room from the kitchen." It is currently a listed protected structure.

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