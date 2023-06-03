Man takes 100 days challenge, loses over 25kg by eating only McDonald’s

For Kevin Maginnis, a business coach from Nashville, in the US state of Tennessee, weight loss meant taking a 100-day challenge to shed those extra kilos. Surprisingly he achieved this despite only eating junk food during the challenge period. In a social media video, he revealed eating only McDonald's meals as part of his diet plan.

As reported by People magazine, Kevin thought his extra weight was "absolutely unacceptable", so he planned to lose weight by cutting his meal portions by half and limiting his portions. This means that he would eat only half of each fast-food chain's meal he ordered. Kevin took up the challenge on February 21, 2023.

Unique weight loss challenge

Kevin, who goes by @bigmaccoaching on TikTok, made headlines for his unique weight-loss challenge. Within a little over 30 days, Kevin, who initially started at 238 pounds or approximately 107.9kg, lost nearly 30 pounds or 13.6kg. Looking at the progress, his wife of 32 years, Melody Maginnis joined him for the last 60 days.

After 10 days of his challenge, Today.com reported, Kevin Maginnis appeared on a popular American show to update his progress. During his interview, he stated that he had lost 12.5 pounds or approx. 5.6 kgs and was "feeling a lot of momentum". After explaining his diet, he claimed that his strategy was "absolutely working."

He ate one meal in two parts and did not snack in between. As an added bonus, he replaced soda with plain water. "The idea is to restrict calories," Kevin added in the interview, saying that he ate fries and dessert as well. Kevin Maginnis, who has been going viral for eating only McDonald’s for 100 days, shares the results of his diet that comes to an end today — even his bloodwork!



"I feel amazing," he said, having completed his weight loss challenge of 100 days. He has lost a total of 58.5 lbs down to 179.5lbs or 81.4kgs. In an interview with Today, Kevin discussed his journey. The anchors of the show appalled by the results, asked him everything from "what did you eat?" to "is this sustainable?"

Kevin had eaten the entire McDonald's menu. "Pick a number, I've eaten everything from Big Macs to quarter pounders — with fries," he said on Today, joking, "Don't get bitter while I'm eating my apple fritter and losing weight!"