/Man records himself being struck by lightning - Watch

A golfer in Ohio standing under a tree with an umbrella accidentally recorded himself being struck by lightning. He was making a video of his friends trying to move the golf cart up an incline when the incident occurred. The video shows a sudden flash, with a loud bang and a fiery spark hitting the man. Thankfully, the man did not suffer major injuries and was struck on the arm.

The man was with his friends at a golf course in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday when it started pouring. The men did not get off the field in time and got stuck along with the cart, which didn't budge. The victim stood under the tree recording them struggling to get the cart up an incline. He is laughing, looking at them, when a lightning bolt strikes him.

How to prevent a lightning strike?

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Experts advise never to stand under trees if you get caught in a thunderstorm. If there is nowhere to shelter, you need to minimise your height and reduce contact with the ground. Squat on the ground with your feet together, head tucked between your knees and ears covered. Balance on the balls of your feet so you have minimal contact with the ground. Never lie flat, as this increases the surface area for ground currents to travel through your body.



Stay away from trees and poles as lightning hits them and travels down, and will flash over into you. Also stay away from metal fences, clotheslines, or machinery. Try to go to a low spot, such as a ravine, valley, or any other depression.

Lightning hits footballer in Thailand

Recently, a footballer in Thailand died after being struck by lightning at the Golok Cup regional tournament at the Santiphap Stadium in Narathiwat province. Videos showed Safwan Awae falling down after a bolt struck the ground near him, triggering flames. His teammates rushed to help him. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Chinese plane hit by lightning