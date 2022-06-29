Man gifts life-size statue of departed father in sister's wedding, emotions flow

Passing of a loved one is painful enough. But if it one of your parents, the sting is even more pronounced. The person who cradled you in their arms taught you wisdom of life, and reprimanded you sometimes out of concern, sure leaves a huge void in life. There is a sense of an irreparable loss.

A man decided to lessen the sadness of his sister during her wedding that took place on June 9

Wedding gifts are generally predictable. But what if a surprise gift truly melts hearts?

Phani Kumar, a man in India's Hyderabad, decided to do just that. Sai Vaishnavi, his sister was getting married. The family had suffered from the lost of her father who passed away last year. Phani Kumar had his father Avula Subramanayam's life-size statue made. The statue, when brought at the wedding venue, was a pleasant surprise for everyonw. The wax statue meant that it had very very cloase resemblance to the bride's father.

Emotions took over Vaishnavi and her mother. Both of them along with their relatives cried as they hugged the statue. Phani Kumar has uploaded a video on Youtube. Watch the video below.

It is touching to see the outpouring of emotions but also heartening to think that girl's wedding had a symbolic presence of her departed father.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE