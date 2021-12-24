Man barred from leaving Israel until December 31, 9999

According to reports, an Australian man has been barred from leaving Israel falling victim to a law which has disallowed him from leaving the country until December 31 in the year 9999 effectively for the next 8000 years.

Noam Huppert, 44, has to pay child support of over $3 million. Huppert had moved to Israel in 2012 to be with his two kids who were three months and five years old respectively at the time. Huppert's ex-wife moved court to file for divorce.

An Israeli court passed a "stay-of-exit" order against the Australian in 2013 which barred him from leaving the country until December 31, 9999 till the time he doesn't pay $3 million in future child support.

Huppert worked as an analytical chemist for a pharmaceutical company. The Australian citizen now claims he is "locked" since 2013 inside Israel even as some journalists have been trying to raise awareness against the draconian law. Human rights groups have also hit out against the law.

According to reports, hundreds of Australians have become the victim of the law even as very little is known about the it worldwide. The law is almost unheard of in the West and attracts little attention.

However, it is unknown just how many people have been suffering under the law which apparently imposes a virtual travel ban on the husband.

