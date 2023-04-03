Malaysian woman dies, husband critical after consuming toxic pufferfish delicacy

An 83-year-old woman in Malaysia had to pay for a pufferfish delicacy with her life, while her husband continues to be under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The incident reportedly took place in Johor province, whose territory begins about 280 km southeast of Kuala Lumpur.

The couple's daughter, Ng Ai Lee told a Malaysian media outlet that her father purchased the puffer fish from a local shop.

"My parents have been buying fish from the same fishmonger for many years, so my father did not think twice about it," Ng AI Lee was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

"He would not have knowingly bought something so deadly to eat and put their lives in danger," she added.

The couple's daughter further said that she is prepared for the worst as far as her father's critical condition goes.

"I am prepared for the worst because the doctor told us that even if he is able to pull through the ordeal, he might not be the same any more, due to his old age," she added.

Malaysia pufferfish death: What happened?

According to Johor's health and unity committee chairman, Ling Tian Soon, shortly after the couple cleaned and cooked the fish for lunch, the woman, identified as Lim Siew Guan, started experiencing shivering sensations and breathing difficulties.

Her husband also began displaying similar symptoms about an hour later, it was reported.

The couple's son then rushed his parents to the hospital. But soon, his mother was pronounced dead by medical professionals.

"The 'cause of death' is given as 'food poisoning with neurological manifestation resulting in respiratory failure with cardiac dysrhythmia possibly due to ciguatera toxin or tetrodotoxin ingestion,' from the pufferfish," Ling Tian Soon said in an official statement.

The official added that no such cases of pufferfish consumption-related casualties were reported in Johor.

As a matter of precaution, all fish sold on that date was taken by the District Health Office (PDK) for analysis.

The local administration urged people to be careful in choosing food especially if it has risks.

Pufferfish: Health risks

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, pufferfish, which is a popular Japanese delicacy, may contain the potent and deadly toxins tetrodotoxin and saxitoxin. These cannot be destroyed even by cooking or freezing.

Conventionally, only highly qualified chefs, who have been trained in how to remove these toxins, are allowed to serve the fish.

