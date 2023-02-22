Malayalam actress Subi Suresh dies in Kochi, know the cause of her death; Family, husband & net worth details

Cinemala actress, comedian and TV host Subi Suresh died Wednesday Morning at the age of 41. She was declared dead by a private hospital in Kochi this morning (February 22). As per media reports, she was suffering from liver ailments and was due to undergo liver transplant surgery. Her role in the evergreen comedy show Cinemala helped her gain immense popularity. She was also a terrific dancer, mimicry and mono-act artist. Subi Suresh was born in Tripunithura. She was living in Koonammavu in Ernakulam since graduating from St. Teresa's College. Comedian Ramesh Pisharody had reportedly visited the Malayalam actress before she breathed her last.

How did actress Subi Suresh die?

As per a statement released by doctors, she was due to receive liver transplant surgery. She had been experiencing health concerns for a year before developing jaundice, which led to her admission to the ICU at Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva.

Dr Sunny P Orathel, Medical Superintendent of Rajagiri Hospital, told the media, “We tried plasma exchange, but it was not successful. That’s when we thought of a liver transplant. We had even found a matching donor. Her condition worsened while the paper work was being done”.

Have a look at Subi Suresh’s career

Subi Suresh started her career as a mimicry artist. She rose to fame after her appearance on the evergreen comedy programme "Cinemala." Her fans are fond of her humorous avatars to date. As a result of the successful show, Subi also received a few roles in Malayalam films. She appeared in the comic films "Happy Husbands" and "Kankanasimhasanam."

In addition to appearing in more than 20 films, Subi, who made her acting debut in Rajasenan's "Kanaka Simhasanam," also appeared in "Grihanathan," "Thaksara Lahala," "Elsamma Enna Aankutty," "Drama," and "Kaaryasthan." The actress had a reputation for being a fitness expert. Her workout recordings from the lockdown quickly gained enormous popularity with family viewers.

Subi Suresh’s husband and family details

Actress Subi Suresh was married to businessman Suresh Kumar. The couple got married in 2009 and had two kids. Husband Suresh Kumar confirmed the news of his wife’s death and stated she was ill for the past 1 year.

Subi Suresh’s mother, Lalitha, was a classical dancer, while her father, Sudhakaran Nair, was a well-known theatrical performer. Soumya, her younger sister, is also an actor.

Malayalam film industry in shock

The untimely death of actress Subi Suresh has left the Malayalam film industry in shock. Many actors and artists are mourning the death of the 41-year-old actress on social media. Actor and comedian Tiny Tom took to Facebook to express his condolences.

He wrote, "A colleague who was with me since I joined mimicry years ago. Farewell dear friend.” Malayalam actor Manju Pillai was quoted by the media as saying, "We were very close. I can't believe that we lost Subi on the first death anniversary of KPAC Lalitha. It's heartbreaking."

