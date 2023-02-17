Mahashivratri 2023: Check the full list of cities where banks will remain closed

On the occasion of Mahashivratri on February 18, Saturday, banks will remain closed in several cities across India. Bank holidays are specified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Some are gazetted holidays while others are state-specific. Here is the complete list of cities where Banks are closed on Mahashivratri on Saturday. Also, all bank Holidays in February are given here in the article. So, plan your schedule better if you are going to make frequent visits to your bank this month.

Banks will remain closed in these cities on the occasion of Mahashivratri, February 18

Ahmedabad

Belapur

Bengaluru

Bhopal

Bhubaneshwar

Dehradun

Hyderabad (AP and Telangana)

Jammu,

Kanpur

Kochi

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

Raipur

Ranchi

Shimla

Srinagar

Thiruvananthapuram

Bank Holidays in the month of February

February 20: Due to "State Day," banks in Aizawl will be closed.

February 21: Due to Losar, banks in Gangtok will remain closed. The Tibetan New Year, Losar, which occurs in February, is also celebrated by inviting friends and family to get-togethers.

February 25: All banks in the nation will stay closed as it’s the fourth Saturday

February 26, all banks throughout the nation will be closed on Sunday.

Mahashivratri 2023

The Hindu festival of Mahashivratri, sometimes referred to as the "Great Night of Shiva," is observed annually in remembrance of Lord Shiva, one of the main deities in the Hindu pantheon. This auspicious occasion is observed on the fourteenth day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna, which usually falls in late February or early march. On February 18, this year's important Mahashivratri festival will be grandly observed.

Is Mahashivratri a national holiday?