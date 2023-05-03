Lunar Eclipse 2023: Check date, time and where to watch it live in different countries

Lunar Eclipse 2023: This year's first lunar eclipse is all set to occur on Friday, May 05, 2023. A lunar eclipse refers to an astronomical event when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow, causing the moon to be darkened. According to NASA, "Earth's shadow is categorised into two parts: the umbra, the innermost part of the shadow where direct light from the Sun is completely blocked, and the penumbra, the outermost part of the shadow where the light is partially blocked." The penumbral lunar eclipse will start around 8:44 pm IST and will be clearly visible from India if the weather is good and the sky is clear. The eclipse will reach its maximum at 10:53 pm and will end at 1:01 am on May 6, 2023. According to media reports, in some places, the entire lunar eclipse will be visible. Some other regions that would be able to see the eclipse include Europe, Asia, Australia, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

Lunar Eclipse 2023 Details:

Date- May 05, 2023 to May 6, 2023

Timings- 8:44 pm to 01:01 am

Maximum Eclipse- May 5, 10:52:59 pm