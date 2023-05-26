LPG at ₹1800, petrol at ₹170: Know why the prices of essential commodities have surged suddenly in Manipur

Basic items such as rice, potato, eggs, onion, LPG cylinders, and petrol have skyrocketed suddenly in the northeastern state of Manipur. Several daily commodities are being sold well above the government-set prices because of the ethnic violence in Manipur over the past three weeks. The sharp rise in rates of essential items has been affected due to Manipur's dependence on imports. The products are being sold at double the usual prices, creating a problem for the citizens.

Manglembi Chanam, a government school teacher in Imphal West district, told PTI, "Earlier, one 50 kg bag of superfine rice costs ₹900 but now it has gone up to ₹1,800." The price of potatoes and onions has also increased by ₹20 to ₹30. She added, "In general, prices for all the essential commodities brought from outside have gone up."

Petrol prices in many parts of Imphal West district are ₹170 per litre. According to Chanam, the rates of LPG cylinders in the black market have surged up to ₹1800.

"Prices of eggs have increased as well, with one crate containing 30 eggs costing ₹300 instead of the usual ₹180. Were it not for the security forces escorting trucks carrying essential commodities, the price rise would have been more. Even potatoes had reached ₹100 per kilo before security forces came into the scene," Chanam said. Areas which have not been affected by the violence have also seen a significant rise in the prices of essential items.

Let's dive deeper into the reasons behind the ethnic violence in Manipur leading to the rise in prices of essential commodities. Why are the prices of LPG cylinders, petrol and other items skyrocketing in Manipur? The decade-long intercommunal tensions over land between the Meiteis and Pangals have once again become a cause of disruption in Manipur. Amid the clashes, roadblocks interrupted the movement of trucks towards the Imphal Valley. The clashes resulted after a Tribal Solidarity March organised in protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

According to a consumer affairs department official, it is prohibited to sell products at higher than the government-set prices. The state has issued a list of revised wholesale and retail prices of around 18 food items days after the violence erupted. Furthermore, a defence official stated that the security forces remain committed to restoring complete normalcy in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)