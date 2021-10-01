Love knows no bounds: Indonesian man marries a rice cooker

On social media platforms, images of an Indonesian guy marrying his beloved rice cooker have gone viral.The groom is clothed in white wedding garb, but the bride is only wearing a bridal veil—she's a rice cooker, after all.

The bride and groom are seen posing together in the photographs.In one photo, Anam is seen signing the wedding paperwork, completing the legal requirements for the ceremony.He is seen kissing his bride in another photo.

The photos drew a lot of attention on social media, with over 10,000 'likes' and over 1200 comments.

As weird as it may sound, the tale only got stranger when Anam 'divorced' the kitchen equipment four days later, claiming it could only cook rice.

The divorce was publicised on Facebook by the Indonesian guy.

Of course, the wedding and subsequent divorce were all staged for the sake of amusement on social media.

According to local news sources, Anam is a well-known Indonesian celebrity who performs bizarre acts for the amusement of his fans.

His 'wedding' to the rice cooker caused quite a commotion, so it appears that he was successful in his goal of viral social media stardom.

(With inputs from agencies)