Love in bloom: 'Ecosexual' woman declares romantic bond with oak tree

Sonja Semyonova, a self-proclaimed "ecosexual" from Vancouver Island, British Columbia, has stirred curiosity by declaring an intimate connection with an oak tree, saying that the romantic energy she experiences is what she has always sought in a human partner.

Defining "ecosexual"

The term "ecosexual" refers to individuals who perceive nature as romantic. They often envision Earth as a lover, seeking intimate connections with the natural world.

Semyonova, a 45-year-old self-intimacy coach, relocated to Vancouver Island in 2020. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she developed a profound connection with a massive oak tree near her residence, walking its path regularly. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonja Semyonova (@bodystoryteller) × "The presence I feel with the tree is what I'm looking for but that's a fantasy with a person. I had been craving that rush of erotic energy that comes when you meet a new partner and that is not sustainable," Ms Semyonova told the New York Post.

While acknowledging that loving a life form other than humans may seem peculiar, Semyonova distinguishes her bond with the oak tree from conventional human relationships.

Misconceptions about ecosexuality

Contrary to common misconceptions, Semyonova clarifies that ecosexuality doesn't involve physical acts between people and nature.

Instead, it offers a unique way to explore the romance, with experiences such as observing the changing seasons considered as sensual acts.

"There's a reason we want to go for picnics in parks and hike in nature. What we fail to notice is that the reason we want this is to tap into the life force that comes from these things, which is the erotic. I believe that we could gain from having a more symbiotic relationship with nature," she added.