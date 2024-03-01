'Love conquers all': UK man legally dead for 50 mins comes back to life. Here's the miraculous story

A 31-year-old UK man has stunned doctors with his remarkable recovery after 'dying' twice when his heart stopped for almost an hour following a cardiac arrest at home last June.

What happened?

In June 2023, Barnsley resident Ben Wilson fainted in his partner Rebekka Holmes' arms after complaining of chest pain. Emergency services were called and in the meantime, Holmes performed CPR on her unconscious boyfriend.

Paramedics had to shock Wilson's heart 17 times to revive him, with his heart technically stopping twice within 50 minutes.

After being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery, he had to be placed in a coma for five weeks to reduce brain injury from temporary oxygen deprivation. Doctors initially gave his partner Rebekka Holmes grim outlooks on his chances of survival, suggesting he might end up in a vegetative state similar to F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

However, despite these bleak predictions, Wilson, a traffic management operative, defied the odds and is now back home after his near-death experience. He had to relearn basic skills like walking and talking and is now planning his wedding after proposing to Holmes in December. According to her, he only suffers from very slight speech and short-term memory issues.

What caused the cardiac arrest?

Wilson's cardiac arrest as per doctors was due to a blood clot blocking an artery in his heart. They say that Wilson's unhealthy habits, such as sedentary gaming, smoking, and a poor diet, likely contributed to the blood clot that triggered his heart attack.

Without the quick CPR performed by Miss Holmes, his chances of survival would have been significantly lower. When professional help arrived, the medical team had to work tirelessly to save him.

Even after a successful emergency operation, Wilson faced several complications, including swelling of the brain and multiple additional heart attacks. His family was even called in to say their goodbyes at one point.

Despite these setbacks, Wilson eventually came out of his coma, with his first word being "Rebekka." After spending four months in the hospital and undergoing rehabilitation, he finally returned home permanently.

Holmes credits her love and constant presence by Wilson's side as crucial factors in his recovery.

"I believe my love for him brought him through. It is a miracle that he has survived, but there are studies that say love and touch can help," she said, as quoted by Daily Mail. They are now planning their wedding and looking forward to a bright future together.