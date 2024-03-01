Ohio woman says tumbler miraculously deflects a stray bullet and saves her life. Here's what happened

In a startling incident in Steubenville, Ohio, a woman identified as Rachel recounted how her portable tumbler unexpectedly deflected a stray bullet, potentially saving her life. The incident, which occurred on February 12, has since captivated social media platforms, underscoring the unforeseen versatility of this popular product.

Rachel and her fiance, David, were at home when they heard a series of gunshots outside.

Choosing to withhold her last name for safety reasons and recounting the harrowing moment, Rachel reportedly told a Western media outlet, “It was a freak accident, honestly, but my fiancé David and I were talking about something (then) we heard about seven or eight gunshots and then one really loud bang it entered my house.”

Taking to TikTok, Rachel shared her ordeal, showcasing a video documenting the aftermath.

In the video, a bullet hole was seen in the wall. Also, marks were seen on a perfume spray indicating the bullet's trajectory. Lastly, there was a dent in her cream-colored Stanley tumbler, which she claimed deflected the bullet saving her life.

With a caption reading, “POV: My Stanley Cup saves my life when there’s a sho*t out in front of my house,” Rachel’s post swiftly garnered millions of views, with viewers expressing awe and disbelief at the tumbler’s resilience.

Known for their durability, Stanley tumblers have previously made headlines for surviving extreme conditions, including fires.

"It was in a fire yesterday and it (the tumbler) still has ice in it," one woman claimed back in November last year.

Controversy surrounding lead

However, recent controversies have emerged, with concerns raised over potential lead content in the tumblers, prompting legal action against the company.

In response to the lawsuits, Stanley maintained that while some lead may be present in the sealing material, their products pose no risk to consumers. "Please rest assured that no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes in contact with you or the contents of your container," the company reportedly said in a statement.

Nevertheless, the lawsuits alleged a failure to adequately warn purchasers about potential lead exposure, igniting a legal battle.