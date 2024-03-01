Obesity 'epidemic' on the rise, more than 1 million afflicted around the world

The number of people suffering from obesity has more than quadrupled since 1990, reports a new study released by the Lancet medical journal. As per its findings, today, more than one million people have obesity.

An "epidemic"

The study, done in collaboration with the World Health Organization, estimates that compared to 226 million in 1990, there were 1,038 million obese adults, adolescents, and children in 2022.

As per the study released ahead of World Obesity Day (March 4), the "epidemic" is particularly hitting poorer countries. It also found that, compared to adults, the rate of obesity is growing faster among children and adolescents.

Even though doctors knew obesity numbers were on a fast rise, a rise past one million wasn't expected until 2030.

As quoted by AFP, it has come "much earlier than we have anticipated" said Francesco Branca, director of nutrition for health at the WHO.

Obesity rate

To reach their estimates, as per the Lancet, experts analysed the weight and height measurements of more than 220 million people in more than 190 countries. They found that an estimated 504 million adult women, 374 million men, and 159 million children were obese in 2022.

Compared to 1990, this is a more than triple increase among men, and double for women, while for children this was a five times increase (up from 31 million).

Experts blame bad eating habits for it, and say "very rapid transformation of the food systems is not for the better".

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "This new study highlights the importance of preventing and managing obesity from early life to adulthood, through diet, physical activity, and adequate care, as needed."

Obesity is a chronic and complex illness that comes with a greater risk of death from heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers, and even a higher risk of death from coronavirus.

Which nations are most affected

"In the past, we have tended to think of obesity as a problem of the rich, now a problem of the world," said Branca.

The study found that countries in Polynesia and Micronesia, the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa have suffered more from the rise in obesity.