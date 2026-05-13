/Lost Saraswati River found at Prayagraj Sangam? Here's what scientists reveal

Scientists have found strong scientific evidence of the invisible Saraswati river beneath the ground, a third buried channel of the Sangam at Prayagraj. The Ganga & the Yamuna rivers are visible on the surface, but Saraswati has been invisible for centuries. Using advanced airborne geophysical techniques and confirmatory drilling, researchers from the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, have spotted a major palaeo river channel flowing between the Ganga and the Yamuna in the Ganga-Yamuna doab near Prayagraj. Palaeo rivers channel are ancient river systems that have previously flowed on the surface of the Earth but are now buried under layers of sediment.



Dr Subhash Chandra, a scientist at CSIR-NGRI and a specialist in palaeo river channels, confirmed that the discovery is scientifically strong and physically verified. "This has been confirmed and sealed," Dr Chandra said. "We have done dedicated drilling over the identified paleo channel, and the physical existence has been fully confirmed. There is no doubt."



The Paleo River is 10 to 15 metres below the ground surface, masked by alluvial deposits. Its characteristics are quite different from surface rivers or abandoned river courses. "It is a big palaeo river having equal dimensions, the same base level as the Ganga and the Yamuna," he explained. "Since they have the same depth level, it shows that this is a completely third river, not the same river moving or changing course," Dr Subhash said.

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The buried river spans roughly 4 to 5 kilometres in width, making it comparable in size to both the Ganga and the Yamuna. Its winding, meandering course closely resembles that of these two active rivers, suggesting that it flowed alongside them for a considerable period.



Scientists first mapped a 45-kilometre section of the underground river. Later, with support from the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the survey was extended to Kanpur, taking the mapped length to nearly 200 kilometres. Researchers at NGRI believe the paleo river may stretch even farther west, possibly reaching towards the Himalayan region.



The paleo channel has been traced clearly up to nearly 25 kilometres before the current Sangam. However, within Prayagraj’s urban area, heavy construction, power infrastructure and dense development have limited the use of airborne electromagnetic sensors, making direct observation difficult. "There are weak channels and minor traces," Dr Chandra said. "We could not survey over the city because the electromagnetic sensors used in heli-borne surveys do not work over built-up areas. But we do not rule out that it emerges near the Sangam."



Scientists underscored that the exact confluence point has shifted over time, resulting in the migration of river courses naturally. It has further complicated precise mapping near the modern Sangam. So, the question lies ahead that is there water in the buried river? Yes, partially. "There is water partly, and partly it is dry", Dr Chandra said.



The discovery has gained significant attention as groundwater levels across the Ganga plains continue to decline sharply. Researchers believe the palaeo-river is part of an interconnected aquifer network that is hydraulically linked to both the Ganga and Yamuna. Scientists are now exploring plans to develop recharge structures that can channel rainwater and surface water underground to replenish this buried river system.

Scientific significance and water management

According to the researchers’ published study, the palaeo-river contains porous and permeable geological formations, making it highly important for groundwater storage and movement. Boosting water levels in this hidden channel could help sustain river flows during dry periods and support long-term regional water management.



The findings could also aid efforts to regulate industrial discharge and safeguard aquifers, as identifying the precise location of major underground channels allows for better planning, monitoring and conservation. Dr Chandra noted that the discovery is crucial for addressing hydrological challenges and could play a key role in maintaining both river flow and groundwater health.

Is it the Saraswati River?

Dr Chandra has been careful to remain strictly within scientific evidence and has not identified the discovery as the River Saraswati. However, the location of the palaeo-river closely matches areas where mythology and historical texts suggest the lost Saraswati once flowed. The research paper notes that the finding “adds a new physical dimension” to this long-held belief.