Lohri 2024: History, significance, wishes and celebrations; all you need to know

Lohri 2024: Lohri, a vibrant winter celebration deeply rooted in Dogra and Punjabi folk traditions, is primarily observed in the north Indian states of Punjab, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana. This festive marks the conclusion of the winter season in the region and the arrival of longer days. The festival also serves as a unifying event, bringing together individuals from diverse religious backgrounds, including Sikhs, Hindus, and others. Lohri marks the Earth's closest point to the sun, symbolising the beginning of a new harvest season.

Lohri 2024: Date

Lohri falls in the Paush month of the lunisolar Bikrami calendar or the Hindu solar calendar. This year, it will be observed on January 14, according to the Gregorian calendar.

Lohri 2023: History and Significance

In Punjab and Haryana, Lohri festivities are celebrated when the main winter crop, wheat, is seen at its prime. The celebration, marking the passing of the winter solstice and the promise of spring, involves gatherings around bonfires.

Lohri also holds significance as the sun enters the zodiac of Makara (Capricorn) on this day, symbolising a fresh start. Legend attributes the festival to 'Dulla Bhatti,' a local hero during Emperor Akbar's reign, known as the 'Robin Hood' of Punjab. He saved young girls from slavery, arranging their marriages and providing dowries.

The folk song "Sunder Mundriye" is associated with Lohri, expressing the deep-rooted folklore and celebrating 'Dulla Bhatti.' The festival is dedicated to the sun deity, Surya, symbolising the return of warmth and sunshine after winter.

Lohri 2024: Celebration

Lohri is celebrated annually with a traditional bonfire, prayers for a healthy harvest, and offerings of peanuts, ‘gur ki rewari’, and ‘makhana’ to please the fire deity. Dancing around the bonfire and singing folk songs are integral parts of the celebration.

Lohri 2024: Wishes

1) Spread the message of happiness and peace of Lohri all around. Hope your day is full of excitement and joy. I wish you all a very happy Lohri.

2) From humble beginnings to fiery celebrations, Lohri reminds us that hope always ignites. May this year be your brightest yet, fueled by the warmth of loved ones. Happy Lohri!

3) On the occasion of this vibrant festival, I hope that you connect with your family, friends and relatives to have the most memorable and awesome celebrations on Lohri.