LIVE Budget 2023 Memes & Reactions: Twitter flooded with classic and hilarious memes as budget got announced
Story highlights
Union Budget 2023 Memes LIVE: Not the person who is into serious discussions about the Union Budget? Here are some of the hilarious Budget memes that flooded Twitter:
Union Budget 2023 Memes LIVE: As Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on Wednesday, 1 February 2023 with her most-anticipated budget speech, memes flooded social media. People started making memes way before the budget was presented in the Lok Sabha and Twitter was trending with hashtags like #Budget2023 and #IncomeTax, but what stands out among all these was the phrase, 'Middle Class'.
This will be the fifth time that FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget and the taxpayers are hoping for a host of new tax measures and relaxations this time. The Parliament's Budget session started on Tuesday with the presentation of the Economic Survey by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Later, the session was addressed by President Droupadi Murmu.
Here are some of the funniest and most creative memes trending on the 2023 Union Budget:
Smokers be like. #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/f5zluNu29W— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2023
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama announced the changes in the tax slabs in both the old and new tax regimes and increased the rebate limit from 5 lacs to 7 lacs, people went gaga on this announcement.
Changes in income tax slabs #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/2w70yti12V— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2023
Me feeling happy with Rs 575\- in my account, after Income tax- rebate extended on income from Rs 5 Lakhs to Rs 7 Lakhs.#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/HSfudD9f7p— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) February 1, 2023
Me working hard to earn some money.— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2023
Meanwhile taxes:#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/PUZxfWxQ0h
People discussing about #BudgetSession2022.....— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) February 1, 2022
Me with zero knowledge of finance : pic.twitter.com/rHtiZcnfnL
Middle class waiting for budget#BudgetSession #Memes pic.twitter.com/njrBF1tLiv— Mohammad sameer (@Sameer_Abrham) January 31, 2023
Government to tax paying middle class during every budget #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/bcui8qTRTA— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) January 30, 2022
Middle Class watching the Budget only for Income Tax Slab announcement. pic.twitter.com/kWNZvSwWAH— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 1, 2022
Aaj 🤷🏻♂️❤️ Ismein sab badhiya ho bhagwan #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/RBGYozVeLB— Adarsh♡̷̷ˎˊ˗𝘀𝘁𝗮n ʰᵉᵃᵛʸ ᵈʳⁱᵛᵉʳꨄ︎ (@Adarsh_Jha_07) February 1, 2023
Scene on 1st February...#Budget #Memes pic.twitter.com/ReQif9R9QK— Pradeep Bajpai (@Pradeep_NF) January 31, 2023
On 1 February, just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the final full budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 administration.