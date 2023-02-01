ugc_banner

LIVE Budget 2023 Memes & Reactions: Twitter flooded with classic and hilarious memes as budget got announced

New Delhi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Feb 01, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Union Budget 2023 Memes LIVE: Not the person who is into serious discussions about the Union Budget? Here are some of the hilarious Budget memes that flooded Twitter:

Union Budget 2023 Memes LIVE:  As Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on Wednesday, 1 February 2023 with her most-anticipated budget speech, memes flooded social media. People started making memes way before the budget was presented in the Lok Sabha and Twitter was trending with hashtags like #Budget2023 and #IncomeTax, but what stands out among all these was the phrase, 'Middle Class'.

This will be the fifth time that FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget and the taxpayers are hoping for a host of new tax measures and relaxations this time. The Parliament's Budget session started on Tuesday with the presentation of the Economic Survey by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Later, the session was addressed by President Droupadi Murmu. 

Here are some of the funniest and most creative memes trending on the 2023 Union Budget:

×

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama announced the changes in the tax slabs in both the old and new tax regimes and increased the rebate limit from 5 lacs to 7 lacs, people went gaga on this announcement. 

×

 

×

 

×

 

×

 

×

 

×

 

×

 

×

 

×

On 1 February, just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the final full budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 administration.

RELATED

'Dumb as a dodo' cliche might just lose its glimmer

Union Budget 2023: New vs old tax regime; which one is better?

Iranian couple dancing in the streets sentenced to over 10 years in prison