Researchers have warned the increasing light pollution caused by thousands of artificial satellites and space waste orbiting Earth could prove detrimental to the work of astronauts studying the universe, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The report added that the menace of light pollution poses an "unprecedented global threat to nature" as well. Modelling data suggested that the darkest part of the night sky will become 7.5 per cent brighter over the next decade for the Vera Rubin Observatory, a giant telescope currently under construction in Chile.

Meaning, the astronomers from the said observatory will witness a reduction of 7.5 per cent in the number of stars they can observe. It will add an extra year to their workload, not to mention an additional $21.8 million in funding money to the exchequer, which could have been easily avoided if Earth's lower orbit layers were kept debris-free.

The researchers warned that current measurements of light pollution had significantly underestimated the phenomenon. They added that the brightening of the Earth's atmosphere threatened "our ancient relationship with the night sky".

"Space is our shared heritage and ancestor, connecting us through science, storytelling, art, origin stories and cultural traditions - and it is now at risk," said Aparna Venkatesan, an astronomer at the University of San Francisco in the journal.

"The loss of the natural aspect of a pristine night sky for all the world, even on the summit of K2 or on the shore of Lake Titicaca or on Easter Island is an unprecedented global threat to nature and cultural heritage."

The total number of satellites in the Earth's low orbit has more than doubled since 2019. Elon Musk-owned SpaceX and its 'mega-constellation' has been the major reason for the spurt in numbers.

Scientists are now batting to limit these mega-constellations whilst also urging the world governments to explore the possibility of outright banning them.

Sunlight that is reflected and scattered from space objects can look like streaks in observations made by telescopes from the ground, making their work harder. It compromises astronomical data and poses the threat of irretrievable loss of information.

