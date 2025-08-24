/Languages as old as time: 7 ancient tongues still spoken today. How many do you know?

As we know, Language has been one of the oldest and most influential ways of communication used by humans to connect generations through culture, tradition, and identity. Over time, several new languages have emerged with their new variant or trace their root to the original one. But still, a few languages are spoken, be it in a conversation, a classroom and a religious ritual.

Let's have a look at the top 7 oldest languages in the world, which are still active and used:

7. Farsi: 2,500+ years

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Persian, also known as Farsi, is a Western Iranian language spoken in Afghanistan, Iran, and Tajikistan, with multiple variations. Over 2,500 years, this language originated in Persia (modern-day Iran) and expanded from Old Persian into Middle Persian and modern Farsi.

6. Aramaic: 3,000 years

It is a Northwest Semitic language that originated from ancient Syria and spread to regions like Mesopotamia, the southern Levant (modern Jordan, Israel, and Palestine), the Sinai Peninsula and Eastern Arabia. Aramaic is around 3,000 years old.

5. Hebrew: 3,000+ years

A branch of the Canaanite languages, Hebrew was the native tongue of the Israelites. It was commonly spoken as the first language until around 200 CE, after which it continued as the sacred liturgical language of Judaism and Samaritanism.

4. Greek: 3,000+ years

Known as the language of great philosophers, mathematicians, and thinkers, Greek dates back to at least 1450 BCE, with more than 3,000+ years. It became the most widely spoken lingua franca across the Mediterranean world and later served as the official language of the Byzantine Empire.

3. Chinese:3,000+ years

It is considered one of the world's oldest written languages, which traces its roots back at least 6,000 years. The surviving inscription of Old Chinese dates back to 1250 BCE. Today, modern Chinese is spoken by over a billion people, which evolved its roots from these early forms.

2. Sanskrit: 3,000+ years

Sanskrit is the liturgical language of Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism, which dates back to around 2000 BCE, over 3000+ years. It is often regarded as the "language of the Gods" due to its extensive use in Vedas, Upanishads and epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana.

1. Tamil: 2,000–2,500+ years