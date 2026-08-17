/Lakshmanan Meyyappan: How a 16-year-old became the world’s youngest chartered accountant

At an age when most teenagers are still considering their future career paths, Lakshmanan Meyyappan had already achieved a major professional milestone. Meyyappan has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest male chartered accountant, earning the distinction in Dubai at the age of 16 years and 141 days. His journey into accounting and finance began during the COVID-19 pandemic, shortly after he completed his Class 10 board examinations. At just 15, Meyyappan began preparing for the ACCA qualification and completed it in approximately one year. His academic journey did not stop with ACCA. Meyyappan subsequently earned the CFA charter and is currently pursuing an MSc in Finance.

Alongside his studies, he has also entered the professional world and works as a Senior Research Analyst at Century Financial in Dubai. His responsibilities include investment research, financial analysis and supporting decision-making in financial markets.

How Meyyappan started his finance journey after Class 10

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meyyappan's interest in accounting developed during the COVID-19 lockdown. According to an earlier profile published by PwC Academy, his mother, who is also an ACCA, introduced him to basic accounting concepts during the pandemic.

Those early lessons sparked his interest in finance, eventually encouraging him to pursue the ACCA qualification himself. At 15, Meyyappan began his ACCA studies and completed the professional qualification in around a year. His achievement at such a young age subsequently attracted international attention and led to his Guinness World Records recognition.

From ACCA to CFA and higher studies

Completing ACCA was only the beginning of Meyyappan's academic and professional journey. He later pursued the CFA qualification and earned the CFA charter, adding another significant credential to his finance profile. He is now pursuing an MSc in Finance while continuing to gain practical experience in the financial sector. His career combines academic learning with research and analysis of investments and financial markets.

Meyyappan has also made room for interests outside finance. In his spare time, he enjoys designing and building watches, giving him a creative pursuit alongside his academic and professional commitments. Reflecting on his Guinness World Records achievement, Meyyappan said, "This milestone means a lot to me, but I have never approached qualifications as a race. What mattered was understanding how finance works in the real world and building skills that remain relevant over time. When learning is driven by curiosity rather than speed, the outcome is far more meaningful."

A different path into accounting and finance

Meyyappan's story provides an example of how students can begin exploring professional qualifications soon after completing school. His journey demonstrates that professional certifications can complement academic studies and provide an alternative route into specialised careers. Rather than stopping after earning one qualification, he has continued to expand his knowledge through the CFA charter and postgraduate studies while simultaneously building professional experience.