Lab-grown 'meat': Israelis enjoy the future with 'food Revolution'

Diners in Israel's central town of Ness Ziona are eating lab-grown "meat" that scientists claim is an environmentally friendly solution to feed the world's rising population.

A restaurant in Tel Aviv sells chicken grown in a lab. This restaurant is a type of SuperMeat testing ground that hosts regular test meals and generates customer feedback while awaiting regulatory approval.

The aptly titled "The Chicken" serves burgers in an unusual setting: across the fine dining room, on the ground floor of a modest building in Ness Ziona, central Israel.

The laboratory, where experts are busy behind big stainless steel vats, can be seen through the restaurant's bay windows in the gloomy light.

“This is the first time in the world that you can taste laboratory-grown meat while observing the production process in front of you,” enthuses Ido Savir, director of SuperMeat.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, global meat output is expected to increase by 15% by 2027.

SuperMeat isn't the first company to come up with this idea.

Restaurants in Singapore made history in December when they became the first to sell laboratory-grown chicken.

Singapore is the first country to approve the sale of cultured meat. Demand for sustainable meat alternatives is rising. This is due to growing concerns about the environment & animal welfare.



By 2050, meat consumption is expected to rise by more than 70%, and these meat alternatives will play a critical role in ensuring food security.

