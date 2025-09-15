/La Niña to return at end of this year: Will it bring colder winters in India? Experts weigh in

Weather experts have warned that India may face an intense cold wave at the end of this year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold waves can happen due to the likely return of La Niña. A La Niña is a climate pattern linked to unusually cold sea temperatures in the Pacific Ocean that affects the weather conditions worldwide. Although India has escaped the extreme heat waves this year, but the coming winters (December-January) can see much colder temperature than the usual winter conditions.

What experts say?

A senior IMD official explained that there is over a 50 per cent chances of La Niña to come in the upcoming winters. He further added that winters in India are usually colder during La Niña years, though climate change can reduce the impact.

Chairman of Skymet Weather, G.P. Sharma, said that a short-term La Niña is quite possible in this winter. “The Pacific Ocean is already cooler than normal, though not yet at La Niña thresholds. If sea surface temperatures drop below -0.5°C and persist for at least three consecutive quarters, La Niña will be officially declared,” he explained.

He also pointed out that a similar pattern occurred at the end of 2024, when La Niña conditions briefly appeared between November and January before fading back to neutral.

Meanwhile, The US Climate Prediction Centre recently said that there is a 71 per cent chances of La Niña forming between October and December 2025. The chance falls slightly to 54 per cent between December 2025 and February 2026.