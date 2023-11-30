Two Kiwi chicks have hatched in the wild near New Zealand's Wellington, a first in over a century. This milestone comes a year after the reintroduction of the national bird to New Zealand's capital. People of New Zealand, are also known as Kiwis across the world in a unique pattern of colloquial-becoming-global.

But the human activities resulted in near-extinction of the fluffy, flightless creatures and very few Kiwis exist in the wild.

The kiwi holds a significant status among New Zealand's avian species. Conservationists suggest the species has been absent from the capital for multiple generations.

Spotlight on Capital Kiwi Project

The Capital Kiwi Project was initiated six years ago by Paul Ward, the creator of nature app Wild Eyes.

As part of the Capital Kiwi Project, in November 2022, 11 kiwi were released in Makara, a vast hilly farmland west of Wellington. Subsequent releases brought the total to 52 birds, with plans for an additional 200 over the next five years.

The two chicks are not named individually. This is because the project intends to foster a mass of wild kiwi population and not limited individual groups.

Kiwi, once numbering around 12 million, faced a decline due to introduced predators and habitat loss.

Initiatives like the Capital Kiwi Project are gradually reversing this trend.

While adult kiwi can fend off larger predators with their formidable claws, chicks, especially vulnerable to stoats, require careful monitoring.

"These chicks now need to fend for themselves in the wild. The coming months are vitally important as they grow and put on weight to the point that they can fend off stoats with their big claws," Paul Ward was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The project aims not only to boost kiwi numbers but also to educate the public about the birds' resilience.

"But we have to admit, they are ridiculously cute."