Kitten trapped in drain pipe for 3 days found alive in Beirut

In a heartwarming incident, a kitten has been rescued from a rain pipe after being stuck there for three days.

The little creature was trapped in the rain pipe last week in Beirut, Lebanon and was rescued by volunteers from the charity Animals Lebanon.

Small cameras were used to identify and track the exact location of the animal before pulling it out.

On being successfully pulled out, the crowd applauded the rescue workers and one said, 'I think we should call her Beirut!'

As per their official website, Animal Lebanon 'improves the welfare of animals through comprehensive national animal protection and welfare legislation.'

The charity group aims at enacting and enforcing comprehensive national animal protection and welfare legislation.

The group had established a model shelter for companion animals while providing nationwide assistance for cats and dogs in need.

A similar incident took place earlier this week in Nottinghamshire where firefighters rescued an eight-week-old kitten that was stuck in a drain pipe.

The crews from Edwinstowe in Nottinghamshire pulled out the stricken feline after being discovered at the Dukeries Complex in Boughton.

The team used small electric cutters to carefully rescue the young cat.

As per BBC, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the kitten was now being looked after by the vets.

Watch manager Sean McCallum said: "We believe the kitten had been trapped in the drainpipe for a few days, so at only eight weeks old, he's a lucky little chap.

"Inspector Kate Burris from the RSPCA also attended the incident and provided some much-needed TLC, before taking him for veterinary care.

"We hear he's doing very well!"