/Kartik Purnima 2025: The biggest supermoon, religious significance, auspicious timings and more

The November full moon will be celebrated as Kartik Purnima in India. The day is considered extremely auspicious among the Hindu community. Hordes of people reached the Ganga ghats to take the holy bath, which is said to absolve all sins on this day. The same day, Dev Deepawali will also be observed since, according to Hindu mythology, gods and goddesses descend on Kashi to celebrate Diwali. Snan and Daan are the two primary acts Hindus do on Kartik Purnima. This year, the day will be accompanied by not just a regular full moon, but a supermoon. The moon will be at its biggest and brightest since 2019. Here is everything you need to know about Kartik Purnima.

Holy Ganga bath timings on Kartik Purnima

Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva are worshipped on Kartik Purnima. Millions of people throng to the Ganga ghats to take a dip in the holy waters. It is believed that bathing in the waters of the River Ganga on this day cleanses one's sins and helps attain salvation. There is a muhurat (best time) to take the holy dip, which should be done before sunrise. This year, the muhurat begins at 4:52 am and will last until 5:44 am. This is followed by Daan (donations). Devotees give alms to the poor after the bath, giving them money and food.

Muhurat for Kartik Purnima puja



Not everyone is able to reach the Ganga ghats on this day. Several people also observe fasts and perform prayers at home. Satyanarayan katha is also recited on Kartik Purnima. Puja is normally performed twice today. The muhurat for the morning prayer starts at 7:58 am and will last till 9:20 am. For the evening prayers, Pradosh Kaal will last from 5:15 pm to 7:05 pm. Purnima tithi (date) will end at 06:48 pm. You should also light diyas on this day, preferably in odd numbers. The timing for diya lighting is between 5:15 pm and 5:50 pm.

Biggest Supermoon of 2025 - When does it peak in India?