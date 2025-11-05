/Kartik Purnima 2025: The biggest supermoon, religious significance, auspicious timings and more

Kartik Purnima will have a supermoon this year. The moon will be bigger and brighter on November 5. Devotees take a dip in the holy water of the Ganga on this day with the belief that it will cleanse all their sins and help them attain salvation.
The November full moon will be celebrated as Kartik Purnima in India. The day is considered extremely auspicious among the Hindu community. Hordes of people reached the Ganga ghats to take the holy bath, which is said to absolve all sins on this day. The same day, Dev Deepawali will also be observed since, according to Hindu mythology, gods and goddesses descend on Kashi to celebrate Diwali. Snan and Daan are the two primary acts Hindus do on Kartik Purnima. This year, the day will be accompanied by not just a regular full moon, but a supermoon. The moon will be at its biggest and brightest since 2019. Here is everything you need to know about Kartik Purnima.
Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva are worshipped on Kartik Purnima. Millions of people throng to the Ganga ghats to take a dip in the holy waters. It is believed that bathing in the waters of the River Ganga on this day cleanses one's sins and helps attain salvation. There is a muhurat (best time) to take the holy dip, which should be done before sunrise. This year, the muhurat begins at 4:52 am and will last until 5:44 am. This is followed by Daan (donations). Devotees give alms to the poor after the bath, giving them money and food.
Not everyone is able to reach the Ganga ghats on this day. Several people also observe fasts and perform prayers at home. Satyanarayan katha is also recited on Kartik Purnima. Puja is normally performed twice today. The muhurat for the morning prayer starts at 7:58 am and will last till 9:20 am. For the evening prayers, Pradosh Kaal will last from 5:15 pm to 7:05 pm. Purnima tithi (date) will end at 06:48 pm. You should also light diyas on this day, preferably in odd numbers. The timing for diya lighting is between 5:15 pm and 5:50 pm.
The supermoon in November is the biggest one since 2019. The moon will rise today at around 5:11 pm in the northern part of the country. It will vary depending on the region. The best views of the supermoon will come around 30 minutes after sunset. It will be at its brightest at 6:49 pm IST. Wednesday's supermoon will be 356,980 kilometres from Earth. In February 2019, the Snow Moon was nearer by 134 kilometres. December 2016 will bring an even bigger supermoon.