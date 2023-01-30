Journalist Esther Rantzen diagnosed with lung cancer: All you need to know about her career & personal life

Dame Esther Rantzen, a legendary BBC journalist, revealed that doctors diagnosed her with lung cancer on January 29, 2023. The 82-year-old broadcaster Esther Rantz was a household name during her career at BBC. Esther Rantzen has been a pioneer for female journalists. The charity founder expressed gratitude to the people who made her life joyful. Cancer has spread in her body, and doctors are still assessing the best treatment for her. Esther Rantzen chose to disclose her condition as she found it difficult to visit hospitals wearing disguises. However, Esther Rantzen, with a smile on her face, said, "I am remaining optimistic."

Here's a glimpse into the life and career of the pioneer who inspired thousands of women to pursue unconventional career choices.

Esther Rantzen's Career

For 21 years, from 1973 to 1994, Dame Esther Rantzen was the presenter at That's Life. It was a consumer rights programme on BBC featuring simple items and severe probes behind them. The show attracted more than 20 million viewers regularly.

In 1986, Esther Rantzen founded ChildLine. It was a counselling and support charity for children and young adults. In 2013, she set up another charity called Silver Line. It was for the older citizens of the United Kingdom struggling with loneliness.

Later in 2015, she was honoured with the title of 'Dame' for her services to children and older people. Furthermore, she has received many honours and awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Women in Film and Television organisation.

Esther Rantzen's Personal Life