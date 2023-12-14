LIVE TV
Japanese man sets house on fire while trying to kill cockroach. Here's how

Tokyo, JapanEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 15, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
Japanese man uses excessive insecticide to kill cockroach, ends up burning down his own house (representative image). Photograph:(Others)

In Kumamoto, Japan, a man caused an apartment explosion while attempting to kill a cockroach with excessive insecticide. 

A Japanese man's attempt to kill a single cockroach took a dangerous turn when excessive insecticide use triggered an explosion in his Kumamoto apartment, according to a report in the Mainichi Shimbun, a Japanese daily newspaper.

Shortly after midnight, the resident sprayed a significant amount of insecticide, resulting in an explosion that damaged the apartment. The man suffered minor injuries, and burn marks were discovered near his kotatsu, a Japanese heating table, according to police reports.

The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan highlighted a pattern of explosions related to insecticide use near electrical outlets. Pest removal experts cautioned against such practices, emphasizing potential damage to outlets and the associated risk of harm to individuals.

Social media buzz over it 

News of the incident spread across social media, eliciting a mix of amusement and jokes. Users humorously speculated about the fate of the cockroach and shared lighthearted comments about the extreme measures taken to eliminate it.

''Did Did the cockroach die though,'' asked one user on an Instagram page while another joked, ''And the cockroach laughed at the attempt while moving into the neighbours suite.''

This incident mirrors a previous case in the US, where an Ohio woman accidentally set her home on fire while attempting to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol in 2017.

CBS News reported that the mishap resulted in three injuries and left 10 people homeless.

(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

