Japanese man sets house on fire while trying to kill cockroach. Here's how

A Japanese man's attempt to kill a single cockroach took a dangerous turn when excessive insecticide use triggered an explosion in his Kumamoto apartment, according to a report in the Mainichi Shimbun, a Japanese daily newspaper.

Shortly after midnight, the resident sprayed a significant amount of insecticide, resulting in an explosion that damaged the apartment. The man suffered minor injuries, and burn marks were discovered near his kotatsu, a Japanese heating table, according to police reports.

The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan highlighted a pattern of explosions related to insecticide use near electrical outlets. Pest removal experts cautioned against such practices, emphasizing potential damage to outlets and the associated risk of harm to individuals.

Social media buzz over it

News of the incident spread across social media, eliciting a mix of amusement and jokes. Users humorously speculated about the fate of the cockroach and shared lighthearted comments about the extreme measures taken to eliminate it.

''Did Did the cockroach die though,'' asked one user on an Instagram page while another joked, ''And the cockroach laughed at the attempt while moving into the neighbours suite.''

This incident mirrors a previous case in the US, where an Ohio woman accidentally set her home on fire while attempting to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol in 2017.

CBS News reported that the mishap resulted in three injuries and left 10 people homeless.