/January 2026 holiday calendar: Festivals, public holidays, and long weekends you shouldn’t miss

As the new year begins, people start planning celebrations and checking upcoming holidays to organise outings so spend time with their friends, families and close ones. In 2026, employees, students and households are likely to scan their calendars for possible long weekends and short trips.

With major occasions such as Makar Sankranti and Republic Day, along with regional festivals and regular weekend breaks, the month offers several opportunities to turn scheduled holidays into extended time off. Schools will also follow the usual holiday pattern, with Sundays and the second Saturday off, increasing the number of breaks available for travel and gatherings.

Key holidays in January 2026

January 1: New Year’s Day

New Year’s Day January 2: New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanti

New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanti January 3: Hazrat Ali’s Birthday

Hazrat Ali’s Birthday January 12: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti January 14: Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti January 15: Uttarayan Punyakaal / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti

Uttarayan Punyakaal / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti January 16: Thiruvalluvar Day

Thiruvalluvar Day January 17: Uzhavar Thirunal

Uzhavar Thirunal January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti & Saraswati Puja (Basant Panchami)

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti & Saraswati Puja (Basant Panchami) January 26: Republic Day

Apart from these, all Sundays and the second Saturday of the month will be regular weekly holidays for schools and many offices. Many people may plan their long weekends to make January an ideal time for short trips or family get-togethers, as several festivals fall mid-week.

Meanwhile, Public holidays in India are broadly classified into two types: gazetted holidays and restricted holidays. Gazetted holidays are officially notified by the government, during which most central and state government offices remain closed. These holidays are published in the official Gazette and are uniformly observed across institutions.