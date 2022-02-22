It’s raining memes: Twitteratis find peace amid a tense Russia-Ukraine situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognised Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine as distinct entities in a weirdly worded proclamation published on Monday, and ordered soldiers to the rebel regions to fulfil peacekeeping duties.

The directive was widely condemned, with legislators describing it as a "blatant" and "unacceptable" violation of international law.

Following Russia's decision to send soldiers to eastern Ukraine, Western countries have imposed sanctions on the country.

However, as the scenario becomes more severe and intricate, peaceful internet users have astonished everyone with their inventiveness by turning the unfavourable situation into a humorous meme-fest on the internet.

Memes have already inundated timelines with must-see content.

Here are some of the more amusing ones:

when Russian officials deny they plan to attack Ukraine pic.twitter.com/oIt5xP3ATy — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) November 23, 2021 ×

I mean…if we could not do the World War 3 thing that would be kinda cool..😐 pic.twitter.com/9OFrzYDfai — Gavlaaa (@TheRealGSR_7) February 11, 2022 ×

Putin threatened that their will be no winners if war breakout between Russia and Nato #UkraineCrisis



Gonna Miss you all 🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/2yJzpBXZ9F — Arathorn (@looser227) February 12, 2022 ×