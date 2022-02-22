It’s raining memes: Twitteratis find peace amid a tense Russia-Ukraine situation

The viral memes have also drawn attention to the shaky situation between Ukraine and Russia. Photograph:( Twitter )
However, as the scenario becomes more severe and intricate, peaceful internet users have astonished everyone with their inventiveness by turning the unfavourable situation into a humorous meme-fest on the internet.
Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognised Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine as distinct entities in a weirdly worded proclamation published on Monday, and ordered soldiers to the rebel regions to fulfil peacekeeping duties.
The directive was widely condemned, with legislators describing it as a "blatant" and "unacceptable" violation of international law.
Following Russia's decision to send soldiers to eastern Ukraine, Western countries have imposed sanctions on the country.
Memes have already inundated timelines with must-see content.
Here are some of the more amusing ones:
If Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a meme: pic.twitter.com/cKAcvqkUAg— 🚫 (@KimiIsGod) February 19, 2022
toxic ex here 👇 https://t.co/zU7EEYoreg— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) June 23, 2020
when Russian officials deny they plan to attack Ukraine pic.twitter.com/oIt5xP3ATy— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) November 23, 2021
Pray for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ilmdqVcTCQ— Dank Memes (@theMemesBot) February 22, 2022
When you laugh at World War III memes and start to wonder why the sun rises at 9pm#Putin #Ukraine #Donetsk #NATO #Russia #USSR pic.twitter.com/NV8GYGNgkN— Chrs (@CCCCCrris) February 21, 2022
I mean…if we could not do the World War 3 thing that would be kinda cool..😐 pic.twitter.com/9OFrzYDfai— Gavlaaa (@TheRealGSR_7) February 11, 2022
Nah can everyone like calm down pls!? pic.twitter.com/NVro4NagNS— Ash (@ashindestad) February 10, 2022
Ukraine and world war 3 trending.. here we go 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ #UkraineCrisis #ukraine pic.twitter.com/fMSEzfBvPA— Kimberley Turner 🌹 #ANTI-TORY #JOHNSONOUT #FBPE (@Kimbles848) February 12, 2022
#UkraineRussiaCrisis #Ukraine #Putin #PutinsWar #Russia #UkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/1zdHbS6raO— Nikhil Pandey Sankrityayan (@Nikhil_Pandey04) February 22, 2022
Putin threatened that their will be no winners if war breakout between Russia and Nato #UkraineCrisis— Arathorn (@looser227) February 12, 2022
Gonna Miss you all 🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/2yJzpBXZ9F
Me after joining the military to serve in World War 3 because I lost all my money buying crypto & nfts pic.twitter.com/gXvtzImADc— Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) February 11, 2022