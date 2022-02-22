It’s raining memes: Twitteratis find peace amid a tense Russia-Ukraine situation

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Feb 22, 2022, 09:32 PM(IST)

The viral memes have also drawn attention to the shaky situation between Ukraine and Russia. Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

However, as the scenario becomes more severe and intricate, peaceful internet users have astonished everyone with their inventiveness by turning the unfavourable situation into a humorous meme-fest on the internet. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognised Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine as distinct entities in a weirdly worded proclamation published on Monday, and ordered soldiers to the rebel regions to fulfil peacekeeping duties.

The directive was widely condemned, with legislators describing it as a "blatant" and "unacceptable" violation of international law.

Following Russia's decision to send soldiers to eastern Ukraine, Western countries have imposed sanctions on the country.

However, as the scenario becomes more severe and intricate, peaceful internet users have astonished everyone with their inventiveness by turning the unfavourable situation into a humorous meme-fest on the internet. 

Memes have already inundated timelines with must-see content.

Here are some of the more amusing ones:

×
×
×

 

×

 

×
×
×

 

×
×
×
×
×
×

 

Topics

Read in App