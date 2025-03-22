A teacher at a Catholic infants’ school in Italy was caught moonlighting as an OnlyFans model. The incident came to light after one of the parents recognised Elena Maraga, 29 on the adult website and went on to inform other parents of the school on WhatsApp and social media platform Facebook, reported The Telegraph.

Elena, who has now been suspended is a professional bodybuilder and has worked for five years at the Catholic school.

School salary 'unsustainable'

After the controversy erupted, Elena defended herself saying her activities on OnlyFans “does no harm to anyone … people should be allowed to do what they like in their private lives. I am not ashamed of what I do," reported the media outlet.

She added that her salary of around 1,200 euros ($1,305) a month was "unsustainable".

"That's why I had already considered other careers. I know friends who earn very well. I simply thought that I'm proud of the physical results I've achieved and I like to show them off," said Elena.

"I love teaching children, it's my calling. But I earn much more on the Internet. I opened OnlyFans a month ago, partly for fun, partly out of curiosity, partly to see if you could really earn money. In one day I get a month's salary," she added.

Controversy forces govt to intervene

The incident has created a controversy forcing the government to intervene. The education ministry is said to come up with a new code of ethics that would restrict school teachers from appearing on adult websites and suggest they should “avoid statements, images or behaviour that could damage the prestige and reputation” of their organisations, reported the media outlet.