Did Italian PM Meloni wish Hindus for Ram Mandir consecration? Here is the truth
Several posts on social media claimed that Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has wished Hindus ahead of Ram Mandir consecration. Here is the truth behind the viral videos.
As the grand Ram Temple rises in India’s holy city of Ayodhya, there has been a scourge of fake news on social media ahead of the consecration. For instance, a claim was widely shared by many popular accounts on X regarding the Ram Mandir and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has of late become the darling of Indian social media.
An X user ‘Baba Banaras’ claimed in his post that Meloni has posted a message for Hindus celebrating the consecration of the Ram Temple. The post also carried a video message by the Italian PM, showing an enchanted Meloni speaking in Italian language and then blowing a kiss in the end.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Message to Hindus for Ram Mandir #RamMandirPranPratishta.#Translation : Best wishes to the Hindus in India and around the world on the Pran Pratistha ceremony. By restoring your prestige after hundreds of years of struggle, you have set an example for… pic.twitter.com/z5fQCG5rg1— Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) January 21, 2024
The post further reads: “Translation: Best wishes to the Hindus in India and around the world on the Pran Pratistha ceremony. By restoring your prestige after hundreds of years of struggle, you have set an example for the world. Lots of love.”
The post immediately generated massive user interest, having amassed over 3,500 likes and 92,000 views within hours. Another user, Eminent Woke, also shared the same post, which got over 19,000 likes and was viewed by more than 600,000 people.
Italian PM Message to Hindus for Ram Mandir ❤️@GiorgiaMeloni pic.twitter.com/w5lg9abjI7— Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) January 21, 2024
These posts were even picked by some Hindi news outlets, which attributed the translated message to the Italian PM. However, a lot of users pointed out in the comment section that the Italian PM was actually greeting her well-wishers for birthday wishes in the video and not wishing Hindus for the Ram Temple.
@Amit88339483 Done! Here is your English dub: https://t.co/1Pis5y1vgu— EzDubs (@ezdubs_bot) January 21, 2024
Here is the actual translation of the video message: “Thank you all for the birthday wishes you sent me privately, with the posts on social media. Really a lot of encouragement of which I will treasure. You are my strength, I love you.”
The original video, in fact, was published on January 15 on Meloni’s X account.
Grazie. Siete la mia forza! pic.twitter.com/QbPIEXWwRo— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) January 15, 2024