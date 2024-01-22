Did Italian PM Meloni wish Hindus for Ram Mandir consecration? Here is the truth

As the grand Ram Temple rises in India’s holy city of Ayodhya, there has been a scourge of fake news on social media ahead of the consecration. For instance, a claim was widely shared by many popular accounts on X regarding the Ram Mandir and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has of late become the darling of Indian social media.

An X user 'Baba Banaras' claimed in his post that Meloni has posted a message for Hindus celebrating the consecration of the Ram Temple. The post also carried a video message by the Italian PM, showing an enchanted Meloni speaking in Italian language and then blowing a kiss in the end. The post further reads: "Translation: Best wishes to the Hindus in India and around the world on the Pran Pratistha ceremony. By restoring your prestige after hundreds of years of struggle, you have set an example for the world. Lots of love."