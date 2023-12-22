Italian couple survives separate plane crashes on the same day

On the same day, two individuals Stefano Pirelli, aged 30, and his fiancée, Antonietta Demasi, aged 22, were involved in separate plane crashes but had a remarkable escape. The couple had planned a lunch date with friends, taking two different flights to Savona. After dinner, they decided to fly to Turin, Italy, and it was during this flight that both aircraft experienced issues and ultimately crashed.

Stefano boarded the two-seater Tecnam P92 Echo Super, which after experiencing technical difficulties crashed. Meanwhile, Antonietta’s plane experienced trouble just 25 miles away in Busano. Surprisingly, Stefano escaped unharmed, although Antonietta was slightly hurt when her plane crashed. Firefighters managed to successfully rescue both of them from the locations of their separate accidents.

Pirilli claimed that Antonietta was having her first flight experience and expressed regret for the outcome. He continued by saying that although their day had begun beautifully, but ended with both crashing into separate planes. He said they were fortunate to not have died, adding their thoughts were with the injured pilots.

Survivors and Injuries

Following the incidents, Stefano and Antonietta were transported to the hospital, along with the pilots of the crashed vehicles, While Antonietta suffered pelvic injuries, Stefano emerged unharmed. Both pilots of the aircrafts also sustained injuries with Antonietta’s pilot suffering a head wound, and Stefano’s pilot incurring minor injuries.

Investigation Underway

An investigation has been initiated by Civil aviation authorities into both crashes. This event has been termed a "one in a million" coincidence due to the rarity of two related people being involved in separate plane disasters on the same day. The couple’s experience is a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of safety in aviation.