​​​​​​​Crafting tomorrow's spaces: The intelligent intersection of AI and Interior Design

In the quiet evolution of interior design, a subtle yet profound transformation is underway, led by the unassuming genius of artificial intelligence (AI). Today, we explore the nuanced themes of personalisation, convenience, and the futuristic touch.

In an exclusive discussion with Varun Poddar, CEO of Vox India, an interior design brand based in Europe, we explore the profound impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the interior design industry. As technology redefines the world, AI emerges as a transformative force, reshaping how designers conceptualise, execute, and experience their creations.

Personalisation

Imagine a space that isn't just aesthetically pleasing but intimately aligns with your identity. Personalisation, a cornerstone of AI in design, goes beyond surface-level choices. Varun Poddar articulates AI as a silent design companion, enhancing human creativity rather than replacing it. By decoding vast datasets, AI delves into design trends and the essence of individual preferences and lifestyles. It's not just creating spaces; it's crafting personalised narratives that resonate profoundly with those who call these spaces home.

Convenience

VR technology takes centre stage as we discuss the theme of convenience. VR offers a seamless integration of practicality and aesthetics. Varun Poddar paints a vivid picture of virtual walkthroughs evolving from a luxury to a necessity, transcending visual delights to become a pragmatic tool. These walkthroughs not only showcase the beauty of a space but act as vigilant guardians, detecting execution errors in real-time. Convenience in the era of AI is not an afterthought; it's a foundational principle, ensuring that spaces are visually stunning and functionally impeccable.

The future

As our journey into the future unfolds, Varun Poddar offers a glimpse into the subtle influence of AI in design—the unassuming story of Wall Ceilings. Picture the prospect of designing your wall ceilings, guided not by an array of options but by the discreet intelligence of AI. It is a narrative that goes beyond endorsement, becoming a quiet companion in shaping a future where surfaces adapt intuitively to the ebb and flow of ever-changing needs and preferences.

But this narrative echoes in the global landscape, finding resonance across corners, such as the innovative strides of Ikea. Varun Poddar's insights interlace with the story of Ikea, where call centre workers are metamorphosed into AI-assisted interior design advisers. Billie, the AI bot, seamlessly handles queries, symbolising the amalgamation of human expertise and AI intelligence. This is not a flashy trend; it's a testimony to AI's transformative role in enhancing customer experiences.