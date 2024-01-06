Israel-Hamas war: News anchor shocks internet by carrying gun on live broadcast

A news anchor in Israel has taken the internet by storm by proudly flashing her gun tucked in her waistband while reporting live sitting at her anchor desk. The anchor, Lital Shemesh, works with Israeli news broadcaster Channel 14 and also serves as a reservist for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). News reporters in Israel don’t mess around. pic.twitter.com/gGKxtArfvL — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 3, 2024 × Amidst increased security threats in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, thousands of people across the Jewish nation are resorting to arming themselves up.

Who is Lital Shemesh?

Previously, Lital Shemesh made headlines by posting pictures on social media showing herself practising shooting skills at a gun range, where she called for people to "go arm yourself." Her timeline also features photos of her reporting from the frontlines wearing her soldier’s uniform. לכו תתחמשו. pic.twitter.com/xWRTDho425 — ליטל שמש - Lital Shemesh (@Litalsun) December 28, 2023 × From 2002 to 2005, she served as a full combat soldier in the IDF Border Police division during the second intifada. In a unit of around 100 men, she was one of only five women, initially assigned to Intelligence but opting for a combat role at checkpoints across the country.

Her public and military roles mirror her strong stance on Israel's security, emphasising the need to confront Hamas.

Watch: US education official resigns over Biden's Israel-Gaza war response × In an October Fox News interview, she equated the Oct 7 surprise terror attack to a "second holocaust" for Israel. She said, “The entire country is being recruited to fight this war against terrorism, to fight this war against Hamas. We haven't seen a slaughter like this in Israel in the 75 years of Israel's existence. This is a second holocaust for us."

Israelis resorting to lifting guns

She advocates for Israelis to arm themselves, a perspective that gained traction after the October 7 Hamas attack, resulting in 1,139 deaths, 240 hostages, and widespread incidents of sexual violence.

In November, reports emerged that a rising number of women in Israel were arming themselves with guns and learning martial arts in the wake of the deadly Hamas attack. In addition to seeking guns and training, a rising number of Israelis are also attending krav maga self-defense classes to learn martial arts.